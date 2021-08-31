2015 GMC Terrain

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 7807548

7807548 Stock #: 225731

225731 VIN: 2GKFLWE36F6225731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

