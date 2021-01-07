Menu
2015 Honda Civic

233,322 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX 18 Inch Wheels Financing Available!!!

2015 Honda Civic

LX 18 Inch Wheels Financing Available!!!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,322KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6561538
  VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH015594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,322 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic LX With 18 Inch After Market Wheels!

Also included are steal wheels with winter tires.

Brand New Safety Inspection

This Honda Runs and Drives Like Its Brand New!

Financing Available! Message Now! Only $65 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

