2015 Hyundai Elantra

219,000 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
VIN kmhdh4ae9fu244951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1911
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Hyundai Elantra