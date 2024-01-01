$8,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
219,000KM
Used
VIN kmhdh4ae9fu244951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1911
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
