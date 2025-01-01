Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Genesis

86,025 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Watch This Vehicle
12625749

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12625749
  2. 12625749
  3. 12625749
  4. 12625749
  5. 12625749
  6. 12625749
  7. 12625749
  8. 12625749
  9. 12625749
  10. 12625749
  11. 12625749
  12. 12625749
  13. 12625749
  14. 12625749
  15. 12625749
  16. 12625749
  17. 12625749
  18. 12625749
  19. 12625749
  20. 12625749
  21. 12625749
  22. 12625749
  23. 12625749
  24. 12625749
  25. 12625749
  26. 12625749
  27. 12625749
  28. 12625749
  29. 12625749
  30. 12625749
  31. 12625749
  32. 12625749
  33. 12625749
  34. 12625749
  35. 12625749
  36. 12625749
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,025KM
VIN KMHHU6KKJFU127436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # TR-127436
  • Mileage 86,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Hyundai Genesis 86,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX Sedan 5-Speed AT for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Honda Civic EX Sedan 5-Speed AT 228,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 5AT 4WD PRO 4X for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 5AT 4WD PRO 4X 214,279 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2015 Hyundai Genesis