<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Automatic Transmission</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>171,000 Kilometers</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Auto, AWD, 2L 4cyl</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fully checked over and certified.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Tires to match the season.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p>    </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

171,000 KM

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

13106360

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,000KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA6FG272806

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD!

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

- Automatic Transmission

- 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available

- 171,000 Kilometers

- Auto, AWD, 2L 4cyl

- Brand new 2-year inspection.

- Fully checked over and certified.

- Tires to match the season.

- Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

    

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport