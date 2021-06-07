Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

89,900 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North / Moon Roof / Clean Car Fax!!!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North / Moon Roof / Clean Car Fax!!!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7270709
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4FW507774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH, FWD, MOON ROOF, NAV, HTD CLOTH, CLEAN CAR FAX!!!

NORTH, 2.4L 4-CYLINDER, 9-SPEED AUTO, NAVIGATION, UCONNECT 8.4, HEATED CLOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, CLIMATE CONTROL, 17 INCH ALLOYS, REAR CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, CLEAN CARFAX!!!

Financing For Everyone!!! Come Down and Test Drive This Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-XXXX

902-895-7444

