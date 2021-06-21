Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / AUTOMATIC / AC / CLEAN CAR FAX /

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT / AUTOMATIC / AC / CLEAN CAR FAX /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7434077
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG6FL721205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT / AUTOMATIC / AC / CLEAN CAR FAX!!!

DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW! NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!

4X4!! 2 DOOR, HARD TOP, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALPINE AUDIO, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 115,361 kms. It's Gey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. 

Financing Available! Up to $5000 Cash Back! Message For Details!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

