902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT / AUTOMATIC / AC / CLEAN CAR FAX!!!
DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW! NEVER WINTER DRIVEN!
4X4!! 2 DOOR, HARD TOP, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALPINE AUDIO, POWER GROUP, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS
This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This SUV has 115,361 kms. It's Gey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
