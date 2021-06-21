2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $28,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7434077

VIN: 1C4AJWAG6FL721205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

