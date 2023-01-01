2015 Kia Forte

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 1 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082715

10082715 Stock #: 1564

1564 VIN: KNAFZ4A89F5385871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,193 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

