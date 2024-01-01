Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Forte

188,193 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,193KM
VIN KNAFX4A60F5305216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1997
  • Mileage 188,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited, New MVI, AWD 7 PASSENGER V6 for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited, New MVI, AWD 7 PASSENGER V6 180,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX W/ New Tires, New Mvi! for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Honda Civic EX W/ New Tires, New Mvi! 140,158 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat, NEW TIRES, NEW MVI for sale in Truro, NS
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat, NEW TIRES, NEW MVI 193,000 KM $20,500 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte