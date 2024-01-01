Menu
2.0L I4 engine, Six-speed automatic transmission, Front-wheel drive, 16-inch alloy wheels, Keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, Touchscreen infotainment system, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB and auxiliary audio jacks, Rearview camera, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Power-adjustable drivers seat, Heated front seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel audio controls, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Ambient interior lighting, Chrome exterior accents, Fog lights, Body-color door handles, Power windows with one-touch auto up/down feature, Power door locks, Cruise control, Trip computer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic stability control (ESC), Traction control system, Hill start assist, Advanced airbag system, LATCH system for child safety seats

Financing Available 

Trades Welcome 

 

RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE 

 

- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI
- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection
- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty
- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas
- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail
- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax
- Every vehicle is undercoated
- Every vehicle is delivered for free
- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

2015 Kia Forte5

125,665 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte5

EX

2015 Kia Forte5

EX

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,665KM
VIN KNAFX5A82F5282352

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # B24-040
  • Mileage 125,665 KM

2.0L I4 engine, Six-speed automatic transmission, Front-wheel drive, 16-inch alloy wheels, Keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, Touchscreen infotainment system, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB and auxiliary audio jacks, Rearview camera, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Power-adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel audio controls, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Ambient interior lighting, Chrome exterior accents, Fog lights, Body-color door handles, Power windows with one-touch auto up/down feature, Power door locks, Cruise control, Trip computer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic stability control (ESC), Traction control system, Hill start assist, Advanced airbag system, LATCH system for child safety seatsFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

New Wave Auto Sales

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

New Wave Auto Sales

902-802-8727

2015 Kia Forte5