$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte5
EX
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,665KM
VIN KNAFX5A82F5282352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # B24-040
- Mileage 125,665 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L I4 engine, Six-speed automatic transmission, Front-wheel drive, 16-inch alloy wheels, Keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling, Touchscreen infotainment system, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB and auxiliary audio jacks, Rearview camera, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Power-adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel audio controls, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Ambient interior lighting, Chrome exterior accents, Fog lights, Body-color door handles, Power windows with one-touch auto up/down feature, Power door locks, Cruise control, Trip computer, Tire pressure monitoring system, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic stability control (ESC), Traction control system, Hill start assist, Advanced airbag system, LATCH system for child safety seatsFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
