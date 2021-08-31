Menu
2015 Kia Rio

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

LX / CLEAN CAR FAX / ONLY 59,000 KMS!

2015 Kia Rio

LX / CLEAN CAR FAX / ONLY 59,000 KMS!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: KNADM4A30F6456122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean

2015 Kia Rio LX Just Landed

Low Kms With Only 59,000 Kms!

New MVI!

Clean Car Fax!

Heated Seats!

Financing For All!

This car works for everyone, first time driver, great fuel saver, grocery getter, 2nd car, list goes on!

Stop in today for a test drive!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

