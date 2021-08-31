Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

EX / HEATED SEATS / $121 BI-WEEKLY!

2015 Kia Rondo

EX / HEATED SEATS / $121 BI-WEEKLY!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7786263
  VIN: KNAHU8A3XF7122859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Rondo Ex

HEATED SEATS, CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, MP3 INPUT, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, SPLIT FOLDING SEATS, ABS BRAKES AND MUCH MORE!

New MVI!

Financing For Everyone!

Zero $$$ Down!

$121 Bi-Weekly!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

