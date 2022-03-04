Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sportage

129,361 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sportage

2015 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8560787
  2. 8560787
  3. 8560787
  4. 8560787
  5. 8560787
  6. 8560787
  7. 8560787
  8. 8560787
  9. 8560787
  10. 8560787
  11. 8560787
  12. 8560787
  13. 8560787
  14. 8560787
  15. 8560787
  16. 8560787
  17. 8560787
  18. 8560787
  19. 8560787
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560787
  • Stock #: 1168
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC2F7793952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1168
  • Mileage 129,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2015 Kia Sportage LX...
 129,361 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 98,925 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 81,855 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory