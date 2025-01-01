Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
CLA250 4MATIC

12460033

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB6FN230924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1658
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

