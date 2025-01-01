$21,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB6FN230924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1658
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class