2015 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN ALL4 S

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

-    Freshly detailed 
-    181,000 Kilometers
-    AWD
-    Automatic Transmission
-    BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION – Fully Certified
-    FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.
-    FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL
-    TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

181,000 KM

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

12899954

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
VIN WMWZC5C58FWP47092

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

2015 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN ALL4 S

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

-    Freshly detailed 
-    181,000 Kilometers
-    AWD
-    Automatic Transmission
-    BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION – Fully Certified
-    FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.
-    FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL
-    TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman