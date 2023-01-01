$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE 4dr Sdn Man FWD
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10144365
- VIN: JA32U2FU5FU601682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MITSUBISHI LANCER 5 SP MANUAL
AS IS, WHERE IS. AS TRADED
NO WARRANTY OR MVI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto World Truro
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.