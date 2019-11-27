Menu
2015 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X 5AT 4WD

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,900

  • 35,256KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4387959
  • Stock #: 525
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW9FN668518
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

