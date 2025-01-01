Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition. Financing available! 6 seater. Full roof, full windshield, side mirrors, rear mesh net, front bumper, winch, LED roof light, dump box, blacked out alloy wheels with like new tires. Nice clean bike!!!<br /><br />$12,900<br />Year    2015<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    Ranger 570 MAX EPS<br />Mileage    3100 mi<br />Engine    570 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Red and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2015 Polaris 570 Ranger

3,100 MI

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Polaris 570 Ranger

Max EPS

Watch This Vehicle
12213300

2015 Polaris 570 Ranger

Max EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1740317729
  2. 1740317729
  3. 1740317729
  4. 1740317729
  5. 1740317730
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,100MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,100 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! 6 seater. Full roof, full windshield, side mirrors, rear mesh net, front bumper, winch, LED roof light, dump box, blacked out alloy wheels with "like new" tires. Nice clean bike!!!

$12,900
Year    2015
Make    Polaris
Model    Ranger 570 MAX EPS
Mileage    3100 mi
Engine    570 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE 4,100 MI $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE 5,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE 10,100 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2015 Polaris 570 Ranger