$12,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Polaris 570 Ranger
Max EPS
2015 Polaris 570 Ranger
Max EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,100 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available! 6 seater. Full roof, full windshield, side mirrors, rear mesh net, front bumper, winch, LED roof light, dump box, blacked out alloy wheels with "like new" tires. Nice clean bike!!!
$12,900
Year 2015
Make Polaris
Model Ranger 570 MAX EPS
Mileage 3100 mi
Engine 570 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384