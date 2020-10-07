Menu
2015 Polaris 800 RPro S

1,900 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

1,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Electric start, reverse, mirrors, removable rear storage rack, Walker Evan shocks,mid height windshield. Super clean sled!!!

$7,900Year2015MakePolarisModel800 PRO SMileage1900 kmEngine800 ccColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

