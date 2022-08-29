$12,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2015 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS
2015 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS
570 Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing
7,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9042313
- VIN: 3NSRMA576FE376627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available! Aluminum wheels with Big Horn Maxxis tires. Front and rear bumpers, wintch, doors, rear view mirror, dump box. Can carry 3 people. Contact Mike for information Text or Call
(902) 899-2384
$12,400
Year
2015
Make
Polaris
Model
Ranger 570 4x4
Mileage
7100 MILES
Engine
570 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Green
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2