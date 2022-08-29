Menu
2015 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

7,100 KM

Details Description

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

570 Financing Available!!!

570 Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

7,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9042313
  • VIN: 3NSRMA576FE376627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available! Aluminum wheels with Big Horn Maxxis tires. Front and rear bumpers, wintch, doors, rear view mirror, dump box. Can carry 3 people. Contact Mike for information Text or Call

(902) 899-2384

Year

2015

Make

Polaris

Model

Ranger 570 4x4

Mileage

7100 MILES

Engine

570 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Green

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

