$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2015 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3c6rr7kt9fg533117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1931
- Mileage 130,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4WD CVT 107,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2021 Suzuki LT-A750 XPZ - 696 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX Coupe CVT 122,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2015 RAM 1500