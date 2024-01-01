Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

130,000 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11324143
  2. 11324143
  3. 11324143
  4. 11324143
  5. 11324143
  6. 11324143
  7. 11324143
  8. 11324143
  9. 11324143
  10. 11324143
  11. 11324143
  12. 11324143
  13. 11324143
  14. 11324143
  15. 11324143
  16. 11324143
  17. 11324143
  18. 11324143
  19. 11324143
  20. 11324143
  21. 11324143
  22. 11324143
  23. 11324143
  24. 11324143
  25. 11324143
  26. 11324143
  27. 11324143
  28. 11324143
  29. 11324143
  30. 11324143
  31. 11324143
  32. 11324143
  33. 11324143
  34. 11324143
  35. 11324143
  36. 11324143
  37. 11324143
  38. 11324143
  39. 11324143
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
VIN 3c6rr7kt9fg533117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1931
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX 4WD CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4WD CVT 107,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Suzuki LT-A750 XPZ - for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Suzuki LT-A750 XPZ - 696 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX Coupe CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Honda Civic EX Coupe CVT 122,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500