2015 Subaru Outback

116,000 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2.5I Premium

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928985
  • Stock #: 1532
  • VIN: 4s4bsacc6f3226058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beigh
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1532
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2015 Subaru Outback ...
 116,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A3
132,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Impreza ...
 111,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

