2015 Subaru Outback ...

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9928985

9928985 Stock #: 1532

1532 VIN: 4s4bsacc6f3226058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Beigh

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1532

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

