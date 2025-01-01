Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

132,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

6SPD MANUAL / ICE COLD AC/ CRUISE CONTROL / ECO MODE / POWER MIRRORS / KEYLESS ENTRY

12520990

2015 Toyota Corolla

6SPD MANUAL / ICE COLD AC/ CRUISE CONTROL / ECO MODE / POWER MIRRORS / KEYLESS ENTRY

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2FC416180

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CO-416180
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Toyota Corolla