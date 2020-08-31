Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

111,123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE 89 Bi-Weekly

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE 89 Bi-Weekly

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1602026026
  2. 1602026026
  3. 1602026038
  4. 1602026039
  5. 1602026052
  6. 1602026052
  7. 1602026065
  8. 1602026065
  9. 1602026083
  10. 1602026083
  11. 1602026096
  12. 1602026096
  13. 1602026106
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831326
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC402337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver 2015 Toyota Corolla LE!!!!

FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

16 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Drive away in this Corolla For as little as 89 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 111,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 32,155 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex SEL O...
 131,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory