Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1645653051
  2. 1645653061
  3. 1645653069
  4. 1645653079
  5. 1645653097
  6. 1645653101
  7. 1645653100
  8. 1645653101
  9. 1645653101
  10. 1645653101
  11. 1645653101
  12. 1645653101
  13. 1645653101
  14. 1645653101
  15. 1645653098
  16. 1645653098
  17. 1645653101
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255204
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXFC353958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This great 2015 Toyota Corolla S is the perfect fit for your daily driving experience!

Equipped with lots of features: Bluetooth Steering Mounted Controls Multizone Climate Control Heated Seats and much more!

Financing Available For all Credit!

Up To $5000 Cash Back!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2015 RAM 1500 ST | H...
 155,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 150,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 STX ...
 116,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory