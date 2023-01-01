$16,900+ tax & licensing
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2015 Toyota Corolla
2015 Toyota Corolla
SPORT 4-Speed AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
150,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9804268
- Stock #: 1468
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC283781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1468
- Mileage 150,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3