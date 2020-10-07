+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The Toyota RAV4 Limited is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited is for sale today.
4 Brand NEW All Season Tires!
New MVI!
Leather Seats!
Sunroof!
The 2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited! is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 113,400 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1