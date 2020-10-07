Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

113,400 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

Limited Only $136 Bi-Weekly! Brand New Tires! AWD!

2015 Toyota RAV4

Limited Only $136 Bi-Weekly! Brand New Tires! AWD!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009909
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV8FW245643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota RAV4 Limited is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited is for sale today.

4 Brand NEW All Season Tires! 

New MVI!

Leather Seats!

Sunroof!

The 2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited!  is a compact crossover that is fun to drive, versatile, and easy on your fuel budget. They are nimble and easier to park than large SUVs but still offer ample cargo and passenger room for taking the soccer team to practice or a bunch of friends to the shopping mall. For those who need a vehicle that is both fun and functional, the RAV4 is a perfect choice.This SUV has 113,400 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

