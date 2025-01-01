Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

192,000 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED / AWD / 7-PASS V6 / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / POWER DOORS

12398760

2015 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED / AWD / 7-PASS V6 / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / POWER DOORS

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,000KM
VIN 5TDDK3DC3FS125310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CO-125310
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Toyota Sienna