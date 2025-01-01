$27,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
LIMITED / AWD / 7-PASS V6 / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / POWER DOORS
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
VIN 5TDDK3DC3FS125310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # CO-125310
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
