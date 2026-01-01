$20,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 Double Cab 4WD
2015 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 Double Cab 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
281,000KM
VIN 5TFUY5F14FX443100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 617634
- Mileage 281,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2015 Toyota Tundra