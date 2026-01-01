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2015 Toyota Tundra

281,000 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14256701

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 Double Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
281,000KM
VIN 5TFUY5F14FX443100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 617634
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

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902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$20,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2015 Toyota Tundra