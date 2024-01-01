$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
Used
218,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AU2FM008062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
2015 Volkswagen Golf