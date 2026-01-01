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2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

212,000 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWAITING RECONDITIONING

Watch This Vehicle
14098510

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

AWAITING RECONDITIONING

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
212,000KM
VIN wvgjv7ax9fw509712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

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902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan