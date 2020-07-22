Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

79,241 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

S

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5613510
  • Stock #: 641
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW586543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Come take a look at this AWD 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan. Coming with lots of options that make this an even better purchase! Starting with Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Double Moon Roof, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Dual Exhaust, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Aux Outlet, USB Port, Satellite Radio. This Suv only has 79,000 Kms! List Price: $16,900.


This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

