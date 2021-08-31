+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
JUST LANDED
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S
Clean Car Fax
New MVI
This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trip Computer.
This Volkswagen Tiguan Features the Following Options
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover.
Financing For All!
Message Today!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1