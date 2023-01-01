$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2015 Volvo V60
2015 Volvo V60
T5 Premier AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840251
- Stock #: 1497
- VIN: yv1612sb2f1186039
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1497
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3