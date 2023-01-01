Menu
2015 Volvo V60

154,000 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Volvo V60

2015 Volvo V60

T5 Premier AWD

2015 Volvo V60

T5 Premier AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9840251
  Stock #: 1497
  VIN: yv1612sb2f1186039

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1497
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

