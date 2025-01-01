$10,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A4
Komfort plus
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A4 KOMFORT PLUS
Sporty, full leather interior, manual transmission, with loads of options!
Affordable 2016 Audi A4 Komfort, CERTIFIED, WITH BRAND NEW INSPECTION. CLEAN CARFAX - Driveaway worry free!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options available for qualified buyers.
- Cleaned inside and out!
- 173,000 Kilometers
- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED
- AWD
- Manual transmission
- CLEAN CARFAX
- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION
- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.
- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL
- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
