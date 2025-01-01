Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2016 Audi A4</span></strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2016 AUDI A4 KOMFORT PLUS</span></span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Sporty, full leather interior, manual transmission, with loads of options!</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Affordable 2016 Audi A4 Komfort, CERTIFIED, WITH BRAND NEW INSPECTION. CLEAN CARFAX - Driveaway worry free!</span></p><p><br /><em><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></span></em><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options available for qualified buyers.</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- Cleaned inside and out!</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- 173,000 Kilometers</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- AWD</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- Manual transmission</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- CLEAN CARFAX</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.</span><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</span></p><p><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Submit Your Application at</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span><a title=http://www.affordableautosales.ca href=http://www.affordableautosales.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><span style=color: black;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-decoration-line: none;>www.affordableautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;> </span><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>(</span><a title=http://www.affordableautosales.ca/ href=http://www.affordableautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><span style=color: black;><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); text-decoration-line: none; --font-size: 13px !important;>http://www.affordableautosales.ca/</span></span></a><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>)  </span><br /><br /><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>Call / Text:</span> <a title=tel:902-890-9423 href=tel:902-890-9423><span style=color: black;>902-890-9423</span></a><br /><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>Email:</span> <a title=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca href=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca><span style=color: black;>info@affordableautosales.ca</span></a></p>

2016 Audi A4

173,000 KM

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A4

Komfort plus

12903980

2016 Audi A4

Komfort plus

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,000KM
VIN WAUDFCFL6GN001554

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

