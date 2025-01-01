Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

124,000 KM

Details Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE

12168240

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
VIN wba8e3g50gnt76716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2210
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

