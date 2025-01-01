$16,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW 3 Series
328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE
2016 BMW 3 Series
328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN wba8e3g50gnt76716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2210
- Mileage 124,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD / TRAILER HITCH /APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO 74,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT / AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY,ANDROID AUTO 101,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 / ALLOY WHEELS / FRONT WHEEL DRIVE / HEATED SEATS / ROOF RACKS / BLUETOOTH 220,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 BMW 3 Series