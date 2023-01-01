Menu
2016 BMW 4 Series

102,442 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive SULEV Coupe

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive SULEV Coupe

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,442KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027194
  • Stock #: 1515
  • VIN: WBA3N9C56GK250817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1515
  • Mileage 102,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

