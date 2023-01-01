$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive SULEV Coupe
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
102,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10027194
- Stock #: 1515
- VIN: WBA3N9C56GK250817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 102,442 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3