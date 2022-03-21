Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X3

144,000 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8947744
  2. 8947744
  3. 8947744
  4. 8947744
  5. 8947744
  6. 8947744
  7. 8947744
  8. 8947744
  9. 8947744
  10. 8947744
  11. 8947744
  12. 8947744
  13. 8947744
  14. 8947744
  15. 8947744
  16. 8947744
  17. 8947744
  18. 8947744
  19. 8947744
  20. 8947744
  21. 8947744
  22. 8947744
  23. 8947744
  24. 8947744
  25. 8947744
  26. 8947744
  27. 8947744
  28. 8947744
  29. 8947744
  30. 8947744
  31. 8947744
  32. 8947744
  33. 8947744
  34. 8947744
  35. 8947744
  36. 8947744
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947744
  • Stock #: 1261
  • VIN: 5uxwx9c5xg0d62883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1261
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 72,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper New...
 110,467 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger S...
 123,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory