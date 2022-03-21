$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
144,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 1261
- VIN: 5uxwx9c5xg0d62883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3