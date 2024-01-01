Menu
2016 BMW X5

217,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
xDrive35i

xDrive35i

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C58G0S85674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 85674
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

VIN 5UXKR0C58G0S85674

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2016 BMW X5