2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 4 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8664667

8664667 VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7104106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,413 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.