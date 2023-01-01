Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,000 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Double Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10602468
  • Stock #: 1717
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEC6GZ399745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

