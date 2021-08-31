2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7921863

7921863 VIN: 3GCUKNEC1GG172734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.