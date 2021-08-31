Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

165,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

CREW CAB / FINANCING FOR EVERYONE /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7921863
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC1GG172734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Silverado 1500 STD BOX 4WD CREW. CAB

Bluetooth | Keyless Entry | Split Bench | Tow Hooks

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) 

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

