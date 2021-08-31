Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package / Financing For All Credit /

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package / Financing For All Credit /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8036917
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR225727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package!!!

Fresh Oil Change / Canada Value Package (CVP), 7 Passenger, Middle Row Bench, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheeL and much more!!

With Financing for everyone this caravan wont last long!

Apply Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

