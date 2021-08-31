Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,595 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8036917

8036917 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR225727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

