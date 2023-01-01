Menu
2016 Ford F-150

133,749 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XL 6.5-FT. BED 4WD

2016 Ford F-150

XL 6.5-FT. BED 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

133,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10052244
  • Stock #: 1525
  • VIN: 1FTMF1E86GFC08993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,749 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

