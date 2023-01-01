$28,900+ tax & licensing
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2016 Ford F-150
XL 6.5-FT. BED 4WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
133,749KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10052244
- Stock #: 1525
- VIN: 1FTMF1E86GFC08993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 133,749 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
