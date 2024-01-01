Menu
<div><span>Come take a look at this 4x4 2016 Ford F-150 XL!! This Truck is in good condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Tow Hooks, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Drivetrain Selection, Curt Reflex Brake Control, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Fog Lights, USB Port. There is 156,000 Kms on this unit! If you have any further questions, contact us today! List Price: $</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428</span><br></div>

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

VIN 1FTMF1EF9GFC93424

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1933
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Come take a look at this 4x4 2016 Ford F-150 XL!! This Truck is in good condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Tow Hooks, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Drivetrain Selection, Curt Reflex Brake Control, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Fog Lights, USB Port. There is 156,000 Kms on this unit! If you have any further questions, contact us today! List Price: $


This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428

Traction Control

Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Daytime Running Lights

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

