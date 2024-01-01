$27,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4X4 FX4
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
156,000KM
VIN 1FTMF1EF9GFC93424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1933
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come take a look at this 4x4 2016 Ford F-150 XL!! This Truck is in good condition and comes equipped with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Tow Hooks, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Power Locks, Power Windows, Drivetrain Selection, Curt Reflex Brake Control, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Fog Lights, USB Port. There is 156,000 Kms on this unit! If you have any further questions, contact us today! List Price: $
This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
