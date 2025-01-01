Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

185,000 KM

Details Features

$1,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SuperCrew SHORT BOX, GREAT SHAPE, 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12172282

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT SuperCrew SHORT BOX, GREAT SHAPE, 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
Sale

$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF8GFA25694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2215
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2020 Honda Civic EX / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LANE ASSIST for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Honda Civic EX / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LANE ASSIST 76,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 4WD / BRAND NEW A/T TIRES / BLUETOOTH / SR5 PACKAGE for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 4WD / BRAND NEW A/T TIRES / BLUETOOTH / SR5 PACKAGE 187,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE for sale in Truro, NS
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i XDRIVE / SUNROOF / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / SPORT MODE 124,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150