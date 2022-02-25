Menu
2016 Ford F-150

150,297 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,297KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8439159
  Stock #: 1177
  VIN: 1FTEW1E86GFA02321

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 150,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

