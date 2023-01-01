$19,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
SD XL 4WD
2016 Ford F-350
SD XL 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1ftrf3b69gec55221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
