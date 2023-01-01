Menu
2016 Ford F-350

0 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD

2016 Ford F-350

SD XL 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1ftrf3b69gec55221

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Ford F-350