Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Truro, NS

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

109,000 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-986-5044

  1. 10757909
  2. 10757909
  3. 10757909
  4. 10757909
  5. 10757909
  6. 10757909
  7. 10757909
  8. 10757909
  9. 10757909
  10. 10757909
  11. 10757909
  12. 10757909
  13. 10757909
  14. 10757909
  15. 10757909
  16. 10757909
  17. 10757909
  18. 10757909
  19. 10757909
  20. 10757909
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8GG281539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Atlantic Approval Centre

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 156,694 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 83,199 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 83,256 KM $24,595 + tax & lic

Email Atlantic Approval Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Atlantic Approval Centre

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-986-XXXX

(click to show)

902-986-5044

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Atlantic Approval Centre

902-986-5044

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500