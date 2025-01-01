Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

147,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

LT Long Box 4WD

12109772

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

LT Long Box 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
VIN 1GTN2LEC7GZ303030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2191
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 GMC Sierra 1500